The account has gained more than 24,000 followers in less than six months and a book based on it will be published next year, The Guardian reported The idea was the brainchild of Tom Jackson, who runs a company that makes TV commercials, and who amassed a collection of thousands of postcards as a chid. He then came up with the idea of posting them alongside a short fragment of text.“I began to realise that with a bit of careful selection, these very ordinary cards could have quite weird, wonderful and entertaining messages on them," Jackson told The Guardian."They are little snapshots of people’s lives – what concerns someone enough to write it down at a cafe table and send it off? Also, I think it’s quite nostalgic – postcards have fallen out of people’s holiday routine to a large extent.”Jackson has thousands of postcards, including some from as far back as Edwardian times, but it's those from more recent decades – the '60s, '70s and '80s, when mass tourism really took off – that interest him most.