Twitter account Postcard From The Past (@PastPostcard) gives us a glimpse into how British people spent their precious time off in years gone by.
Images from a heart-warmingly retro selection of postcards feature alongside short snippets of the writers' messages – often culminating in some quite random results.
The devil always looks after his own crikey it is hot here. pic.twitter.com/UMaqihVqm1— PostcardFromThePast (@PastPostcard) September 18, 2016
My sandals broke in Yugoslavia. pic.twitter.com/lFh2Y1FYiH— PostcardFromThePast (@PastPostcard) September 21, 2016
Saw a motorcyclist hit an old woman at top speed. Blood and arms everywhere. Had snails for dinner. pic.twitter.com/pNqWcmJpsY— PostcardFromThePast (@PastPostcard) September 15, 2016
The account has gained more than 24,000 followers in less than six months and a book based on it will be published next year, The Guardian reported.
The idea was the brainchild of Tom Jackson, who runs a company that makes TV commercials, and who amassed a collection of thousands of postcards as a chid. He then came up with the idea of posting them alongside a short fragment of text.
“I began to realise that with a bit of careful selection, these very ordinary cards could have quite weird, wonderful and entertaining messages on them," Jackson told The Guardian.
"They are little snapshots of people’s lives – what concerns someone enough to write it down at a cafe table and send it off? Also, I think it’s quite nostalgic – postcards have fallen out of people’s holiday routine to a large extent.”
Jackson has thousands of postcards, including some from as far back as Edwardian times, but it's those from more recent decades – the '60s, '70s and '80s, when mass tourism really took off – that interest him most.
The weather is foul. Petrol is scarce. We have spent today wringing out the carpets and drying out the groceries. pic.twitter.com/INSPuGAC3J— PostcardFromThePast (@PastPostcard) July 20, 2016
The cards betray how a British obsession with the weather runs deep, as well as how our eating habits have changed. "People often talk about how they’re eating well because the cards come from the time when people didn’t eat out very much, except on holiday,” Jackson said.
Have had scotch eggs & salad, very nice, and fruit trifle, cup of tea. Very nice chips with the salad. pic.twitter.com/D17RGFZe5R— PostcardFromThePast (@PastPostcard) September 2, 2016
BREAKFAST TIME NOW SO MUST SAY CHEERIO. pic.twitter.com/lxLTULJ0mw— PostcardFromThePast (@PastPostcard) August 22, 2016
We are managing to be lazy and active at the same time - only possible when you have had prunes for breakfast. pic.twitter.com/7NpAyjCcIk— PostcardFromThePast (@PastPostcard) July 3, 2016
Another British trait exposed by the holiday snapshots is our ability to remain chipper – to "keep calm and carry on", as they say – during lousy circumstances, from dreary weather to bad traffic and even bomb scares.
Having a nice time but the weather is not so good also I have not been so well. pic.twitter.com/3lWgcSyaKd— PostcardFromThePast (@PastPostcard) September 16, 2016
The taxi took ages as the traffic was awful probably to do with the bomb. Fare £1.03. pic.twitter.com/TJDIw1f7vy— PostcardFromThePast (@PastPostcard) July 1, 2016
"There’s a lesson to learn about the British character there,” mused Jackson.