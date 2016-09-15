Kurt Cobain's Daughter Just Got The Coolest, Spookiest New Tattoo

Some people live for the holidays. Others go all out for the Fourth of July (we see you, Taylor Swift). But Frances Bean Cobain — daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain — seems to be more of a Halloween girl. The artist sells her work on a site called The Space Witch, uses the Instagram handle @space_witch666 and just revealed a new tattoo that couldn’t be more fitting come October 31: a classic, saucer-eyed ghost.
The new tat, one of several in Cobain’s collection, was penned by Dr. Woo, the tattooist who has inked Cara Delevingne, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, and loads more. And the design, revealed on Instagram, is no sweet little Snapchat icon either: The half-needle work is extremely detailed and takes up a sizeable portion of real estate on her lower back.
So far, Cobain isn’t dishing on the personal meaning behind the tattoo, simply captioning the post, “Woo-a-fied @_dr_woo_#ghosties.” Earlier this summer, her mother Courtney made headlines when she posted a photo of Kurt with Frances as a baby, including a quote that referred to "beautiful ghosts," which maybe, possibly could have something to do with it. But, until Cobain confirms it, there's no way to know for sure.
Either way, we're digging the spooky new addition and can't wait to see what else this young artist — and all-around cool-girl — brings to the table next.
