Lucy Hale's Latest Hair Transformation Is Totally Bangin'

Cristen Conger
There's hardly a hairstyle Lucy Hale hasn't pulled off. Long, short, brunette, blonde, braided — the Pretty Little Liars star slays them all.

On Saturday, she debuted yet another new look — and it's straight-up bangin'. Pun very much intended.

Hale posted a photo to Instagram showing off a wavy bob with heavy bangs that channels Alexa Chung. Not to mention, this look frames her face flawlessly.

Bang bang for today. @kristin_ess @kdeenihan @alyssasutterstylist @wearetherhoads

A photo posted by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on


But as Kylie Jenner has taught us time and time again, it's anybody's guess whether her bangs are a permanent fixture or a temporary look. Hale's "bang bang for today" caption certainly suggests it might be a limited-edition look.

Regardless of whether it's a weekend wig or her updated fall coif, we approve. Believe us, we're not pretty little lyin'.
