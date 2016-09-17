There's hardly a hairstyle Lucy Hale hasn't pulled off. Long, short, brunette, blonde, braided — the Pretty Little Liars star slays them all.
On Saturday, she debuted yet another new look — and it's straight-up bangin'. Pun very much intended.
Hale posted a photo to Instagram showing off a wavy bob with heavy bangs that channels Alexa Chung. Not to mention, this look frames her face flawlessly.
But as Kylie Jenner has taught us time and time again, it's anybody's guess whether her bangs are a permanent fixture or a temporary look. Hale's "bang bang for today" caption certainly suggests it might be a limited-edition look.
Regardless of whether it's a weekend wig or her updated fall coif, we approve. Believe us, we're not pretty little lyin'.
