This Parisian McDonalds Is Too Fancy For Burgers

McDonald’s is so serious about burgers, they gave them their own names: Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, McDouble etc. The list goes on, but not at this McCafe in Paris, which serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, but not a single burger.
It’s fitting that this decidedly un-McDonald’s restaurant has a very un-McDonald’s name: Le Figaro, and it serves items like coffee, teas, soups, macarons, and sandwiches. No fries or McNuggets or even McFlurries. You, like me, may be asking how it has anything to do with McDonald’s at all, but as it turns out, this isn’t the first time the fast food company has experimented with a concept store like this.
According to GrubStreet, McDonald’s attempted a DIY salad bar location back in 2010, but found that it didn’t quite catch on. It closed after a year, but that hasn’t stopped them from stepping out of the box again. Open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., the new restaurant seats 30 customers and has a new look, more modern with phrases like “great club sandwiches” and “coffee time” written on the exterior walls. Inside, food is on display in a glass case, and something like a Bagel Chicken Tex Mex sandwich costs around seven euro.
The company says it’s “too early” to know if this new concept store will find success, but if not, they can always comfort themselves with some midnight McNuggets at one of the more traditional locations.
