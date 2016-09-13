Fans of Zayn Malik that wish he would (finally, at the ripe old age of 23) release an autobiography will soon have that wish granted.
The former boybander, current Gigi Hadid squeeze, and always dreamboat Malik has his first book coming November 1 via Penguin Random House.
The book seems to be a multimedia exploration of his career and life from before One Direction into his current solo work.
"In Zayn, the only official book, Zayn will share a photographic journey of his life," Penguin Random House wrote in a release. "He opens up with a collection of thoughts, inspirations, personal stories, notes and drawings, and never-before-seen personal photographs. Within the first few pages, Zayn reveals to readers the impetus to publishing his first book, 'I'm going to show you as much as I can so that you can judge me on my own terms, not on what the press or anyone else says.'"
This got us thinking: What's the best-case scenario for a book like this? Often, the good rock memoirs come about when the subject is old enough that they've either stopped caring or have fallen just far enough out of the spotlight that they'd like very much to claw their way back in. Think George Jones' I Lived to Tell it All, Patti Smith's Just Kids, or Keith Richards' Life. The other great genre of rock books is the ones that are more or less truth-adjacent narratives that the band strenuously denies in an effort to not appear like the complete psychopaths they may or may not have been. Think Hammer of the Gods or Watch You Bleed. Are they true? Who cares!
Anyways, Zayn's book will probably be really well-produced and have lots of amazing pictures at least.
The former boybander, current Gigi Hadid squeeze, and always dreamboat Malik has his first book coming November 1 via Penguin Random House.
The book seems to be a multimedia exploration of his career and life from before One Direction into his current solo work.
"In Zayn, the only official book, Zayn will share a photographic journey of his life," Penguin Random House wrote in a release. "He opens up with a collection of thoughts, inspirations, personal stories, notes and drawings, and never-before-seen personal photographs. Within the first few pages, Zayn reveals to readers the impetus to publishing his first book, 'I'm going to show you as much as I can so that you can judge me on my own terms, not on what the press or anyone else says.'"
This got us thinking: What's the best-case scenario for a book like this? Often, the good rock memoirs come about when the subject is old enough that they've either stopped caring or have fallen just far enough out of the spotlight that they'd like very much to claw their way back in. Think George Jones' I Lived to Tell it All, Patti Smith's Just Kids, or Keith Richards' Life. The other great genre of rock books is the ones that are more or less truth-adjacent narratives that the band strenuously denies in an effort to not appear like the complete psychopaths they may or may not have been. Think Hammer of the Gods or Watch You Bleed. Are they true? Who cares!
Anyways, Zayn's book will probably be really well-produced and have lots of amazing pictures at least.
Advertisement