Despite her association with flamboyant fashion, WWD reports that Katy Perry has finally decided to add "designer" to her CV.
Perry announced that she is teaming up with Hong Kong-based fashion-branding giant Global Brands Group on a line of footwear. Her ever-expanding beauty empire also includes a fragrance licence with Coty, Inc. and her own collection of CoverGirl makeup.
Perry's fondness for fashion is no secret: she said that in an alternate universe, she would have been a stylist rather than a singer — and that she has a particular affinity for footwear.
“I have a two-car garage full of shoes and my dream is to bring personality shoes to the marketplace at an affordable price for women [ages] 16 to 40 or beyond,” she told WWD in an interview.
Perry said that she is inspired by designers like Charlotte Olympia, Sophia Webster, and Kurt Geiger, but wants her collection to be at a more accessible price point: between $59 and $299 (£45 and £225).
“I am always conscious of my audience. At my shows, I could jack up the ticket price for my peers, but I always have a price range available for that person who’s always been my fan. I didn’t grow up with any money and I was always getting by by the skin of my teeth, so affordable is just ingrained in me,” she explained to WWD.
Katy Perry Footwear will debut in January for spring 2017. Click through for a preview of her designs.
