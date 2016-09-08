The Internet Is Reacting Hilariously To Apple's Bizarre New Headphones

With today’s unveiling of the new iPhone 7 came the news that the world had long suspected: Apple is nixing the headphone jack. Instead, they announced new iPhone compatible earbuds called AirPods, which are essentially cordless headphones (if cordless headphones cost £159). If that sounds a little ridiculous, that’s because it is, and the internet is having a field day with the news.
For instance, if you thought finding your headphones in the bottom of your purse was difficult before, just imagine that struggle sans cord.
For instance, if you thought finding your headphones in the bottom of your purse was difficult before, just imagine that struggle sans cord.
Apple should make a "find my Airpods" feature ... just sayin— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 7, 2016
This new case for my Airpods should make it a bit harder to lose them pic.twitter.com/Z5CFBjIUvM— Parker Higgins (@xor) September 7, 2016
Does the #iPhone7 come with a find my #AirPods app? pic.twitter.com/9U7ThLFwx9— Dayna B (@daynabreezy) September 7, 2016
only looking at the picture and I've already choked, died and got one lodged in my ear canal #AppleEvent #AirPods pic.twitter.com/lsl9HpZtjO— Ross Buchanan (@rossy) September 7, 2016
However, they do boast some pretty cool features. While having to charge your earbuds sounds like a pain, they come with sensors that detect when they’ve been inserted into your ear, so no more realising your music has been playing in your backpack for the past hour. They can also still be used to talk to Siri, featuring internal microphones that actually block out background noise, making your voice easier to hear.
That’s neat, but as people are pointing out, it doesn’t make them look any less, well, stupid.
That’s neat, but as people are pointing out, it doesn’t make them look any less, well, stupid.
Advertisement
Sir are you wearing AirPods or simply trying to smuggle two unlit cigarettes into this country pic.twitter.com/CMBtmgn4MW— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) September 7, 2016
If you don’t feel like forking over £159 for these walking choking hazards, then there are already some adaptors on the market that allow you to keep your trusty cord earphones for only $19.99. However, we can’t put off change forever. This might just be the beginning of the end for the headphone jack.
Only 90s kids will remember #AppleEvent #AirPods pic.twitter.com/uCOGcG01rT— elisabethlehem (@elisabethlehem) September 7, 2016
Advertisement