Check Out Everything That Happened At Yeezy Season 4

There was a lot to talk about, beyond the streetwear- and Spandex-filled collection and arduous conditions. Let's recap: Despite industry-wide scepticism, the Yeezy show remains one of the most sought-after tickets during New York Fashion Week. Never mind that the announcement comes sporadically (and seemingly without the CFDA's knowledge or approval), with any actually helpful information — such as time and venue — sent to attendees on the day of . (This year, editors and industry folk only got official confirmation that they were, indeed, invited in the wee hours of the morning, with a call time of 1:30 p.m. Even then, the show's location was kept a secret until a couple of hours before.) The unpredictable nature of it all gives the event a unique pang of exclusivity, despite the fact that West himself prefers not to deem his collection "a fashion proposition," but rather "a human proposition," according to Vogue , because of its (somewhat ironically) egalitarian intent.This year, Yeezy was controversial since its planning stages: A casting call for "multiracial models" was met mostly with disapproval, discomfort , and protest . ( The Fashion Law even evaluated the legality of it all.) Still, people showed up, lined up, and waited for hours for the chance to happen upon 'Ye himself. Of the backlash, West offered to Vogue that the "ten thousand people that showed up didn't have a problem with it." He simply was trying to articulate "the idea that [we] want all variations of Black."Undeterred invitees lined up to board the buses to Roosevelt Island. Turns out, when you herd hundreds of media folk onto tour buses winding through New York's weekday traffic to a show they know very little about, the results (as chronicled on social media) can be pretty amusing. Even before they hopped on the Yeezy Express, industry folk considered the field-trip vibe of the whole situation (also, what was probably the most stressful game of "who's my bus buddy?" ever) — and the fact that they still didn't know where they'd be dropped off.