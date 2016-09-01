Trump Outlines Immigration Plan In Hourlong Address

Donald Trump concluded his Wednesday by delivering a speech meant to offer a definitive view of his immigration policy. He addressed a Phoenix, Arizona crowd forcefully at times, talking extensively about the problems he says stem from illegal immigration.
Trump opened his remarks by discussing the mutual respect he shares with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, whom he credited with immense love for his country.
After outlining the issues he said are caused by immigrants for around 20 minutes, Trump introduced the substantive parts of his plan. He reaffirmed his intent to build a wall for which Mexico would foot the bill, which was in contradiction to President Peña Nieto's statement earlier in the day. Trump described the wall in extensive detail, including the tunnel technology that he says will prevent subverting the wall below-ground.
Trump said that he planned to end "catch-and-release." He said that anyone caught trying to illegally cross the border would be detained until they could be transported "great distances" back into their own country.
""We're not dropping them right across," Trump said. "We will take them great distances. To the country where they came from."
Another aspect of the plan was to enact a zero tolerance policy for criminal aliens. Trump says that there are two million such persons within the United States, though government estimates put the number much lower. That policy would include banning criminal aliens from entry as well as initiating deportation proceedings for those in jail on the day he entered office if elected. Trump's plan also included strengthening relationships with local law enforcement to identify those in custody, as well as introducing strong mandatory minimum sentences for criminal aliens found to have re-entered the country.
Strengthening the ICE was also on the agenda. Trump said he would triple the number of ICE deportation officers and create a new special deportation task force focused on identifying and removing the most dangerous illegal aliens and immigrants.
"Within ICE, I am going to create a new special Deportation Task Force, focused on identifying and removing quickly the most dangerous criminal illegal immigrants in America who have evaded justice," Trump said. "Just like Hillary Clinton has evaded justice. Maybe they'll be able to deport her."
Trump said he would hire 5,000 additional border patrol agents and put more on the border instead of behind desks. To do so, he would expand the number of border patrol stations.
"We will end the Sanctuary Cities that have resulted in so many needless deaths," Trump said.
Sanctuary cities are American cities that allow illegal immigrants legal or de jure protections from deportation or prosecution.
Along those lines, Trump said he would cancel what he called "unconstitutional executive orders" and enforce all immigration laws currently on the books. Unconstitutional executive orders included what Trump referred to as "illegal executive amnesties." President Obama granted amnesty to five million undocumented immigrants whose amnesties would be revoked under a Trump administration.
Suspension of visas to places which cannot adequately screen was a large part of his platform.
Trump said he would tell the Department of State, Homeland Security, and the Department of Justice to begin a comprehensive review of cases to develop a list of countries from which immigration will be suspended without what he calls "extreme vetting." He continued that he planned to stop immigration from Syria and build safe zones within the war-torn nation in which refugees can be housed. He claims that the Gulf States will pay for said safe zones.
"Applicants will be asked for their views about honor killings, about respect for women and gays and minorities, attitudes on Radical Islam, and many other topics as part of the vetting procedure," Trump said.
Trump added that he would ensure that other countries “take their people back when we order them deported.” He did not offer specifics on how he planned to do so but also promised to complete the biometric entry-exit visa tracking system and hoped to eliminate the issue caused by those who overstay temporary visas.
Turning off the jobs and benefits magnet was another key aspect of his proposal. He planned to extend use of E-Verify to do so. "The Center for Immigration Studies estimates that 62 percent of households headed by illegal immigrants used some form of cash or non-cash welfare programs, like food stamps or housing assistance," Trump said, adding that he would make those on welfare a priority for removal.
Trump plans to aggressively enforce all laws currently on the books regarding immigration. He also said that he would reform legal immigration with an eye towards making it work for American citizens over those hoping to come here.
He closed the policy section of his remarks by suggesting that, should companies want to leave “there will be consequences.” Trump did not specify what those consequences would be.
The event closed when Trump invited “angel moms” to join him onstage. These were mothers that had lost sons or daughters to violence perpetrated by undocumented immigrants. They denounced said immigrants and pledged their support to Trump, one by one, as they stepped to the microphone.
Donald Trump's immigration address contained numerous factual inaccuracies, some of which are compiled and corrected in this post by the AP.
