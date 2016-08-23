Want a sneak peak at what you’ll soon be drinking at your favourite bars?
Every summer, about 15,000 bartenders, restaurant owners, and spirits-industry types from around the world gather in New Orleans. Why? For Tales of the Cocktail — a week of drink tastings, pairings dinners, cocktail-nerd seminars, and raucous parties. They mix, muddle, and mull what’s new and next in drinks.
So I did the "hard" work of deep diving into as many events I could cram in to a few days. I set out to find the craziest new cocktail trends that we’ll be seeing soon at bars across the country. Click through to see what we will be sipping in the coming year. Who knows, one of them might even end up replacing frosé as the next It boozy beverage.