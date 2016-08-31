Every time we hear about a celebrity test-driving a strange new treatment, our interest is immediately piqued. Just look at Michael Phelps and his cupping marks, or Kim Kardashian and her vampire facials. Since these stars are able to afford the best, these out-of-the-box procedures have to be the gold standard — right?



Well, not always. There are plenty of celebrity-endorsed treatments that professionals have routinely dismissed. So before you start pinching pennies to save up for leech therapy or make your appointment for a placenta facial, arm yourself with the facts and figures. Ahead, we lay out a few of these 1% beauty treatments and spit some truths. In short, don't go wrapping yourself in a sweat burrito just yet.