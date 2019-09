Karen Walker has never really gone the conventional route when casting her lookbooks. Instead of a single lithe model smizing at the camera, the designer has tapped some very stylish kids , Kenyan artisans (with whom Walker collaborated on a capsule), and even Toast (yes, the Instagram dog) to personify her work.For her latest jewellery campaign, though, Walker revisited a casting roster she's used before — with subjects who embody an incredible narrative and are very much in line with her commitment to featuring creative spokespeople for the brand.Walker's most recent editorial, shot by Advanced Style 's Ari Seth Cohen, is titled " Magic Hands ." The photographer previously worked with Walker on an eyewear campaign back in 2013, for which he brought along his frequent subjects Linda Rodin and Ilona Smithkin to model the brand's signature arrow-lined shades. This time around, the campaign takes a different approach to portraiture, focusing on the Advanced Style's ladies' hands.