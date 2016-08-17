Kesha has dropped the last of her sexual assault charges against Dr. Luke.
A few weeks ago, she dropped the charges she was pressing in a Los Angeles court to focus on appeals in a New York court. As of Friday, she's dropped the New York charges as well, Nylon reports.
The saga started back in October 2014, when Dr. Luke sued Kesha for breach of contract, according to the BBC. Then, she brought charges against him in an LA court for sexual assault.
In a separate New York case, a judge ruled that Kesha couldn't get out of her contract with Dr. Luke because "there has been no showing of irreparable harm." Then, she brought a separate case against Sony, which owns Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records, and was once again denied release from the contract. That's when fans rallied around her using the hashtag #FreeKesha.
Now that these cases have been dropped, Kesha's focusing on her music as a means to get out of her contract. She's submitted over 24 songs to her label in order to fulfil its requirements.
It looks like the singer's trying a different route, but she hasn't given up — and the fans determined to #FreeKesha haven't either.
