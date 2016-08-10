Amber Heard's Deposition In Johnny Depp Divorce Case Did Not Go Well

Amber Heard's deposition in her divorce case against Johnny Depp reportedly did not go as planned.
According to People, Heard became emotional during her scheduled deposition this past weekend, breaking down in tears and refusing to testify under oath.
It was revealed in court documents, filed by Depp's lawyer and obtained by People, that Heard arrived to her 10 a.m. deposition an hour late and never entered the room to testify.
Depp's lawyer claims that through the glass windows in the deposition room, she saw Heard "hysterically crying and pacing in her separate conference room, or screaming and yelling at times and laughing at others."
His lawyer describes Heard's behaviour as "manic and irrational" in court documents and says she "observed Amber's counsel trying to reason with her throughout the day."
Depp's legal team is now looking to prohibit Heard from testifying when this case goes to trial. His team is also reportedly asking the court to dismiss the domestic violence case.
In court papers filed in May, Heard said that "during the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me." She would go on to detail two specific occasions.
Heard's attorney told a different story about the day of the deposition, reportedly telling the judge that it "did not go forward, she was there for 10 hours. [Depp's] counsel may have a different view if they think we sat there and did nothing. It is inaccurate."
Heard will return for her deposition on August 12, while Depp will sit down for his the following day.
