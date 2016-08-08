They are lying in bed naked, she with her head on his lap. And he is gently raking her scalp with his fingernails, which she likes very much. Possibly she likes it even more than sex.



“Tell me what you were like,” he says. She smiles and looks up at him.



“I mean when you were little,” he says. “I loved rolling down hills,” she says.



“Oh yeah,” he says, remembering all the hills of his life, high and green and endless. “It was like the first drug,” he says. “It felt so dangerous.”



“I know!” she says, her eyes growing wide. “There were rocks and shit. It was so exhilarating. It was like sex.”



She sits up and they look hard at each other. It is not a penetrating look, though both mean for it to be. Their eyes search each other scientifically, drinking up the exquisite surface detail by detail. Her eyes, his mouth, her nose, his shoulders.



“What were you like?” she asks.



“I liked bobbing for apples,” he says and grins.



“Oh you did not.”



“I swear. I was really good at it.” “How could you be good at it?” “I was really brave.”



“I could never get them in my mouth,” she says, reanimating the struggle in her mind.



“You have to let them come to you,” he explains.



This sends her into gales of laughter. Even when she has stopped, the laughter plays around her eyes.



He touches her face. “I’ve never liked someone this much,” he says. “Because I think you’re funny. Yeah that’s it.”



“No really. What is it about me?”



“I don’t know. I think it’s your hair.”



She shoves him, laughing hard. “Shut up!”



“It’s really good hair.”



“Come on. I was asking seriously.”



“God. I don’t know. It’s your face. Your heart. Your ass.”



She stares. What he has said feels perfect. She kisses his nose and lies on her back smiling, tits splayed. They are quiet awhile. “God,” she says, stretching. “I’ll never get tired of being in bed.”



“I know,” he says. “I’ve never seen such a dedicated person.” To this she laughs and laughs. He joins in, pleased with himself.