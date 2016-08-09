The Surprising New Childbirth Trend

And then this just happened guys !! IT'S A BABY BOY !! 😀 Everyone in the Oliver family is very surprised and beyond happy. He arrived safely, mum / @joolsoliver was really really amazing, unbelievably composed, natural birth and my two eldest Girls got to come in at the very end as the baby was born which was amazing to witness very very emotional. 8 lbs ( that's 16 packs of butter for you bakers out there) anyway were all hitting the hay it's been a long day big love... bless a little baby boy Woop Woop !!!! And love to all you mums out there how amazing you are it blows my mind .... Big love jamie o p.s no baby names yet .......😜😎👍🏻😛🙂

A photo posted by Jamie Oliver (@jamieoliver) on Aug 7, 2016 at 4:47pm PDT