Lindsay Lohan Reveals Disturbing Details Of Ex-Fiancé's Attack

Lindsay Lohan is telling her side of the story in her troubled relationship with Russian playboy Egor Tarabasov. After photos showed a seemingly violent altercation between the couple in Mykonos, Greece, she told The Daily Mail that her fiancé has assaulted her several times.
In the interview, she said she doesn't think their relationship will last.
"I realise now you can't stay in a relationship just for love," she told The Daily Mail. "No woman can be hit and stay with that person if that person isn't prepared to say sorry."
A disturbing video of the incident shows Lohan tossing a phone out of a convertible. Tarabasov exits the car to retrieve the phone while Lohan attempts to follow him. Then, the 23-year-old allegedly twisted his girlfriend's arm behind her back.
Lohan did not confirm the incident to The Daily Mail. Instead, she said, "Egor drank too much and he went crazy."
This isn't the first alleged fight between the couple. At the end of July, The Parent Trap actress accused her ex of cheating with a "Russian whore." In the now-deleted tweets, she wrote, "Wow thanks #fiance with Russian hooker."
The accusation reportedly led to a fight at 5 a.m. on July 25. Police were called to her London home, where neighbours captured Lohan saying, "Please please please, he just strangled me. He almost killed me. Everybody will know. Get out of my house."
She also accused her fiancé of repeatedly strangling her in the video, published by The Sun.
"Egor, you’ve been strangling me constantly," she said. "You can’t strangle a woman constantly and beat the shit out of her and think it’s okay. Everybody saw you touch me. It’s filmed. Get out! Get out."
"Lindsay believes Egor has anger-management issues and she would like him to go to therapy," Lohan's rep told Page Six. "They both want to work things out."
Now, Lohan isn't sure what will happen next.
"I wanted to do this interview because it's time to tell the truth," she told The Daily Mail. "There have been so many lies printed about me recently. I've kept quiet for so long, but now I'm scared of what Egor might do to me and to himself."
