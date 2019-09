Everyone’s favourite hapless heroine and guilty pleasure is back: a new Bridget Jones book will be published in October to accompany the forthcoming film, Bridget Jones’s Baby.Bridget Jones’s Baby: The Diaries, by Helen Fielding, will follow Bridget’s "somewhat bumpy journey into motherhood", and the "terribly awkward" question of who the father is, the BBC reported The book will come out on the 11th of October, a month after the film hits cinemas on the 16th of September.It’s the fourth book in Fielding's Bridget Jones series, the last of which, Mad About The Boy, came out in 2013. The book, set in Bridget's future, revealed she had married Mark Darcy and they had two children together.But, as is the way in Bridget's life, things don't necessarily go to plan and Darcy died in the period between the second and third books.The publisher of the new book, Jonathan Cape, said it's set after the events in 1999's The Edge of Reason but before Mad About The Boy.