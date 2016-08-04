Depending on who you ask, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is either the beloved, highly anticipated eighth HP book, or mere fan fiction that's nothing to shake a wand at. Either way, it's clear that fan theories do have a place in the play turned book, but lovers of the series are scratching their heads at why one particular theory was left out: the romance between Albus Potter and Scorpius Malfoy.
Unlike their fathers, second-generation Potter and Malfoy are the best of friends with their disapproving families fuelling their star-crossed-lovers vibe. Dedicated shippers were pairing the two up even before news of the new book took the world by storm. So, what gives?
Some have accused the book of "queer baiting," which refers to the allusion of characters' queer identities in order to appeal to a queer fan base without actually following through and making it canon. Scorpius and Albus share a closeness in the book that clearly goes beyond friendship — yet, both boys inexplicably chase after girls that have little relation to their own stories.
J.K. Rowling has been criticised in the past for the lack of racial and sexual diversity in the original Harry Potter series, and that seems to have continued over to Cursed Child. While the show has been praised (and chastised) for having Hermione played by a Black actress (Noma Dumezweni), the play's forced heteronormativity feels like the lesson hasn't quite been learned.
Of course, writers Jack Thorne, John Tiffany, and Rowling are under no obligation to bend to the will of fans, but when the influence of the fans, their theories, and their work can be felt so strongly in the material that it feels a little gross to leave out something so important to and sought after by the audience.
Whatever your feelings on Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, one thing is for certain: There is no fury like a Potter fan scorned.
