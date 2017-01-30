Commence Freakout: Rosé-Infused Chocolate Is Officially A Thing

This article was originally published on July 28, 2016.
We've reached a consensus: Rosé rules our tastebuds. In case that wasn't already clear from the ever-growing list of ways to enjoy the summertime beverage, the craze has been confirmed by another brand new creation. If rosé-flavored gummy bears seem too juvenile — something we definitely don't understand but will choose to respect — Compartés has a new chocolate bar that might be more your speed. The Roses & Rosé Chocolate Bar is infused with French wine and contains edible crystalised rose petals. Sounds fancy, right? Oh, and it's also pink, which makes it one of the prettiest chocolate bars we've ever seen. Aside from the bar itself being Instagram-worthy, the packaging is eye-catching, as well. The label, which was designed by Compartés' creative director Jonathan Grahm, has an Old Hollywood flare that perfectly complements the art-deco-y triangular chocolate pieces inside. This exciting concoction is a splendid treat to pair with your aprés dinner glass, or to simply keep in your desk at work, where drinking actual rosé is probably frowned upon.
