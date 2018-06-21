Here’s Why Your Period Blood Smells

"Blood itself has a certain odour," Dr. Shirazian says, adding that, as you probably already know, there's more to your menstrual fluid than just blood. You also expel various substance such as bacteria, vaginal mucus, fluid, and tissue during your period, and that's why your period blood doesn't smell exactly like the blood that comes out of any other part of your body. It's a real mixture rather than just blood. That odour can be more or less intense, depending how long it sits in your uterus before leaving, but Dr. Shirazian says "it’s either bacteria mixed with old blood or it’s bacteria in the vagina that’s coming out with the blood" that plays the lead role in making your period blood odour special and specific to you. As far as what's normal and what isn't, Dr. Shirazian keeps it simple: "A healthy period smell just shouldn’t be fishy."