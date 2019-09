But Clinton was wise to stick with a familiar silhouette. Her clothing didn't need to compete with the strength of her words. There's still too much time spent talking about the outfits of politicians' wives; admittedly, we're not immune to this . And there isn't any precedent set for how to talk about a female presidential candidate's clothing. Is it even okay to talk about it at all, considering how little we discuss the suits of Clinton's male counterparts and male POTUS hopefuls that have come before her? (Along those lines, the "FLOTUS fashion" treatment that Bill Clinton has been getting is pretty fantastic, particularly this brilliant take , also on Quartz.)But the mere hue of Clinton's pantsuit last night subtly, successfully made a statement. And it's a statement, a nod to history, that couldn't have been more appropriate for the occasion.