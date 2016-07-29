Today in unlikely showbiz news, Drizzy’s dad is the star of a music video. Not only that, but the song, by Canadian rock band Arkells, is actually called "Drake’s Dad”.
The video claims to be "based on a true story" and the band's frontman Max Kerman posted a series of tweets outlining how the hilariously unexpected appearance came about.
Last summer, Kerman was in a Memphis bar when he and his drunk friends spotted Drake's dad. How the heck would someone recognise Drake's dad? Well, he has 177,000 followers of his own on Instagram, where he regularly poses (often in bucket hats) with famous women like Iggy Azalea and Kelly Rowland.
Drake had just put out his fire mixtape & made fun of Meek, and we were riding high, trying to live that Drake life, loving friendship etc.— ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) July 28, 2016
Then across the bar, we see Dennis Graham, Drake's Dad, and our drunken minds exploded. You can't imagine the rush 🤑🤑🤑⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️👌👌👌— ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) July 28, 2016
In the vid, Dennis Graham, father to our beloved Aubrey, wears a rather fetching trilby, maroon suit and mustard-coloured tie that makes his deep brown eyes pop. And – of course – he’s rocking his signature ‘tache.
Graham's part in the video was shot in LA’s Compton neighbourhood during one afternoon while the rest was shot in Memphis and Nashville, reported Toronto 24 Hours. It premiered in Canada on Thursday.
After the video started trending on Twitter, Kerman said he thought it might go viral, telling Toronto 24 Hours: “Anything Drake does or Drake-related thing tends to get attention from the internet." Although Kerman reportedly hasn't met Drake himself.
He said Graham was great to work with: "He was super easy going. He was super nice. I grew up in Toronto and he lived for many years in Toronto so we had that in common and we talked a lot about Toronto. I asked him all sorts of questions about Drake and Rihanna and he was just a super fun guy to hang out with.”
And obvs we love @drake like the rest of the 🌎. @therealdennisg couldn'tve been more of a gentleman. Thank U fellas pic.twitter.com/HWjuNjXC8o— ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) July 28, 2016
Drake is known for not taking himself too seriously and giving fans the meme material they crave – something he seems to have inherited from his dad.
The pair weren't always close, though. Drake's dad left his mum when the rapper was five, something Drake has referred to in numerous songs over the years.
But they seem to have a close relationship these days, with Graham – who dreamed of being a famous musician himself – singing on Drake's album "Nothing Was The Same" and appearing in the "Worst Behaviour" video in 2013.
Watch the full video for "Drake's Dad" here...
