Come on – it's an album cover that's asking to be memed, and the internet has gallantly taken up the challenge, producing over the course of the last 24 hours some downright cracking viral images. While you'll have to wait until Friday for the album to drop, start getting in the virtual queue for Drake and Future 's summer tour as part of the lineup for his annual OVO Fest , which will go down on July 29. Drake, if you can hear us from up there – we see you – keep doing your thing, meme-lord.