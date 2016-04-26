It looks more like an advert for a tele-comms service, or a broadband provider, but take a closer look at Drake's cover for his latest record Views From The 6, and you'll find a teeny-tiny little Polly Pocket sized Drake perched on the edge of Toronto's iconic CN tower just, you know, kicking his tiny toes back and forth, looking out, over his empire, wondering how he got so cute.
Come on – it's an album cover that's asking to be memed, and the internet has gallantly taken up the challenge, producing over the course of the last 24 hours some downright cracking viral images. While you'll have to wait until Friday for the album to drop, start getting in the virtual queue for Drake and Future's summer tour as part of the lineup for his annual OVO Fest, which will go down on July 29. Drake, if you can hear us from up there – we see you – keep doing your thing, meme-lord.
He wasn't lying. @Drake #VIEWS pic.twitter.com/m7b1ySKurF— Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) April 26, 2016
