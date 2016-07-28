Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher’s Etsy Wedding Rings Were So Cheap

We never knew how much actress Mila Kunis likes a bargain. During a recent appearance on Conan, Kunis admitted that despite her success, she's a bit, well, cheap. In fact, she was even frugal when it came to choosing one accessory that most people, famous or not, tend to splurge on: wedding bands.
The Bad Moms actress told Conan that when her husband Ashton Kutcher proposed, he gave her a beautiful (and presumably expensive) engagement ring. But when it came to picking out wedding bands, the couple opted for something on the less extravagant side.
As she began shopping around for her preferred style of thin platinum band at stores like Tiffany's, Kunis said she was shocked by the high price points. So she turned to Etsy, the crafty online marketplace — where she found the perfect wedding band, and purchased it for just $90 (£68). The band Kutcher picked out, also from Etsy, was only $100 (£76). Of the "splurge," Conan joked, "Oh, he’s really pimping it with his $100 band." (People)
