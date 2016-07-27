This Avocado Bun Is Our New Food Obsession

Obviously the world is completely obsessed with avocado and everyone is constantly trying to think of new ways to consume it. One cook has gone way beyond avo toast with, wait for it, an avocado bun.
Fooddeco is a site devoted to merging food and decor, as the name suggests. The woman behind the idea, Colette, worked for years at a decor magazine before combining this expertise with her passion for food. And the Fooddeco Instagram account features some of the most beautiful edible displays of food you've ever seen. That's where you'll find innovating avo creations like this amazing avocado bun. Take a look.
This vegan delight is super simple to recreate. Plus, it's the perfect way to serve a burger that's both delicious and aesthetically pleasing. See the many other pretty ways you can serve the almighty avocado by checking out @fooddeco on Instagram.
