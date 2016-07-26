This year's Video Music Awards could be rough for Taylor Swift. Despite releasing several new videos over the past year, she's not nominated for anything.
Beyond that, though, this year's awards ceremony could get awkward for the "Bad Blood" singer. Kanye West's "Famous" video, which features a replica of Swift naked, is nominated for Video of the Year. Swift also famously criticised the lyrics of "Famous" for implying that Kanye made her famous, though Kim Kardashian leaked a video of Swift approving them.
But wait — there's more. Calvin Harris' "This Is What You Came For" is nominated for Best Male Video and Best Collaboration, so Swift's ex has a better shot at snagging an award than she does (which is any chance at all). On top of that, it's been revealed that Swift actually wrote the song.
Looks like August 28 will not be a good day to be Taylor Swift. But given that she's the top-earning celebrity in the world this year, we can't feel too sorry for her.
Beyond that, though, this year's awards ceremony could get awkward for the "Bad Blood" singer. Kanye West's "Famous" video, which features a replica of Swift naked, is nominated for Video of the Year. Swift also famously criticised the lyrics of "Famous" for implying that Kanye made her famous, though Kim Kardashian leaked a video of Swift approving them.
But wait — there's more. Calvin Harris' "This Is What You Came For" is nominated for Best Male Video and Best Collaboration, so Swift's ex has a better shot at snagging an award than she does (which is any chance at all). On top of that, it's been revealed that Swift actually wrote the song.
Looks like August 28 will not be a good day to be Taylor Swift. But given that she's the top-earning celebrity in the world this year, we can't feel too sorry for her.
Advertisement