Everybody gets high sometimes, you know? Yes, Justin Bieber, we know.
The Biebs lends his vocals to Major Lazer's latest single, "Cold Water." The lyric video for the song was just released, and Beliebers are already in love. As MØ, who also sings on the track, has noted, the tune has already skyrocketed to the top spot on iTunes.
Bieber sings about being a "life line" to someone having a low moment. Guys, he'll jump into cold, cold water for you. He won't let go. He wants to lay with you until you're old. What a stud.
You can listen to the track below. And Swifties, take note: Taylor Swift squad member Ed Sheeran co-wrote it. It's a small world, people.
The Biebs lends his vocals to Major Lazer's latest single, "Cold Water." The lyric video for the song was just released, and Beliebers are already in love. As MØ, who also sings on the track, has noted, the tune has already skyrocketed to the top spot on iTunes.
Bieber sings about being a "life line" to someone having a low moment. Guys, he'll jump into cold, cold water for you. He won't let go. He wants to lay with you until you're old. What a stud.
You can listen to the track below. And Swifties, take note: Taylor Swift squad member Ed Sheeran co-wrote it. It's a small world, people.
Advertisement