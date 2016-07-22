Cara Delevingne Just Chopped Off Her Signature Blonde Hair

It’s hard to think of Cara Delevingne without picturing her long blonde hair. The model and actress has covered magazines and movie posters alike while showing off her golden locks, but today she posted a photo on Instagram that left fans speechless.
It’s unmistakable: her hair has been chopped. Leave it to the Paper Towns star to announce it in the most mysterious way possible. Captioned with nothing other than the haircut emoji, the photo shows a mess of blond hair on the floor. How much, however, is unclear. Did she get a bob? A lob? Or just say “screw it” and go for the full pixie?
Luckily, she didn’t drag out the suspense for too long, a few hours later posting a photo from San Diego Comic Con:
Advertisement
Her hair, which was cut by artist Mara Roszak, now falls just above her shoulders, giving her back a much-needed break during the summer months. Rosznak posted a video on her own Instagram where fans can watch the chop in action.
It seems like Delevingne has had hair (literally) on the brain these past few days, just last night appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to shave a stranger’s head. Little did the world know that the next day, she’d be going through a (admittedly less dramatic) transformation of her own.
Advertisement