Update July 17, 2016, 9:35 p.m.: Authorities have confirmed that there is “not an active shooter scenario in Baton Rouge" and suggested that the lone suspect in Sunday's deadly police shooting was killed at the scene during a press conference Sunday afternoon.



Colonel Mike Edmonson, the superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, spoke to reporters on Sunday afternoon. He told reporters that there was an "active ongoing investigation" that included "a very large crime scene."



Residents were cautioned to stay clear of the area and to report any suspicious activity, adding that if they don't know their local police number, they should call 1-800-CALL-FBI.



Colonel Edmonson added, "We do believe...the person that shot and killed our officers is the person shot and killed at the scene," ending the search for other possible suspects involved in the shooting.



Authorities confirmed that three officers had been killed and three were injured; one officer remains in critical condition, while the other two officers' injuries are non-life-threatening.



According to police, dispatch received a call that a man was walking in the area, carrying a rifle. Louisiana is an open carry state. The individual was reportedly wearing all-black fatigues.



The suspect was later killed at the scene. Officers did not give additional information on the shooter or a possible motive.



During the press conference, Baton Rouge Mayor Kip Holden spoke on CNN. He said that the city must come together after the shooting.