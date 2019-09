Crack open a beer ๐Ÿป and don your best party frock ๐Ÿ’ƒ, because this Sunday is World Emoji Day.In case you didnโ€™t know, the 17th of July is dedicated to celebrating emoji every year, the wondrous creations that bring so much joy and somehow manage to nail our emotions better than words ever could.To mark the occasion, Twitter has revealed the top emoji tweeted in 20 countries around the world in the last year๐ŸŒ. And some of the results are quite surprising.In the UK, USA and Canada, the most tweeted emoji was the weary face ๐Ÿ˜ฉ. With the recent news of Brexit and the rise of Trump , perhaps Brits and Americans used it to tweet about the news. But Canada, what was your excuse South Americans were clearly into their music this year, with Columbia, Brazil and Argentina all using the musical notes the most ๐ŸŽถ.French people lived up to their romantic reputation, using the heart with arrow symbol most frequently ๐Ÿ’˜. Italy ๐Ÿ’– and Japan ๐Ÿ’“ must have been feeling amorous, too, with both also opting for a variation of the love heart most often, and South Korea going for the kissy lips ๐Ÿ’‹.