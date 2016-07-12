First Tori Spelling, and now Elle Fanning — it seems as though the candy-coloured-hair trend is making yet another resurgence in Hollywood. The latest hue taking hold? A warm-toned pink that perfectly resembles one of our favourite summer libations. You guessed right: rosé!
Fanning posted a selfie on Instagram yesterday debuting the shade, captioned as "dusty rose," courtesy of celebrity colourist Jenda Alcorn at Ramirez/Tran Salon. (For the record, Alcorn named the look "pink panther.") We already know the L.A.-based salon is behind some of the West Coast's most popular 'dos (like the textured lob), which means this could be the start of a whole new flock of flamingo hues.
And while sporting daring hair shades is old hat for the chameleon set — hello, Kylie Jenner and her plethora of wigs — the latest fans are all new to the colourful side. To wit: GOT's Maisie Williams just opted for a fun shade, too. Is this the beginning of a new crop of rainbow-hair devotees? We certainly hope so!
