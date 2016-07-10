Moving Photos Of Protests & Grief Around The World For Black Lives Matter & Dallas

Mourners took to the streets in cities around the U.S. this week to protest and grieve the deaths of three separate shootings in the span of just three days.



Protesters horrified by the recent deaths of two Black men, as well as the shooting deaths of five police officers in Dallas, gathered around the country. In Baton Rouge, LA, they mourned the 5th of July death of Alton Sterling, killed outside the convenience store where he sold bootleg CDs. Police were called for reports of a man with a gun. In St. Paul, Minnesota, protestors called for justice for Philando Castile, who was shot and killed by a police officer after a traffic stop for a broken taillight. Both deaths were caught on video and widely shared on social media.



And in Dallas, a demonstration over the deaths of both men turned to tragedy again when a shooter opened fire on the crowd, apparently targeting police officers. Before he was killed by police, the shooter told negotiators that he was upset by recent events and wanted to strike back at law enforcement.



With three cities rocked by violence, the anger, sorrow, and turmoil are overwhelming. Refinery29 has gathered photos of the mourning and protests at the sites of the tragedies. Click through to see the emotional photos of America in mourning.