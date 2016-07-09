5 Tips From Phone-Sex Operators To Up Your Dirty Talk

So, you’ve mastered the art of clever sexting exchanges. You’ve even been smart enough to store away some half-naked or fully naked shots (with or without your face, depending on your preference) for when you’re asked to send a dirty pic and you’re wearing sweats. While sexting might be the digital age’s form of tantric discussion, the seemingly ancient form of phone sex might seem out-of-date. But it’s not.
As more and more couples successfully navigate long-distance relationships and an increasing amount of people meet their partners online, phone sex can be a surprisingly sexy avenue to explore. Plus, opting for phone sex over an IRL experience can be a great way to mix things up for long-term partners. As phone-sex operator Jenny Ainslie-Turner says, phone sex is less about quick exchanges and more about a total-body experience.
“People think it's just talking dirty on the phone,” Turner tells Refinery29. “What a lot of people don't realise is that the brain is the biggest sexual organ in the body. When you talk, breathe heavy, or moan, you’re doing this through a direct line to the brain.”
But if you need some help perfecting your dirty-talk repertoire and etiquette, don’t worry: We talked to a handful of phone-sex operators and got their best advice for upping your phone-sex game. These (ahem, detailed) tips will help you navigate any sexy call you’re on. Just try not to blush while you read them.
