Foreplay often doesn't get enough credit — not to mention time or attention. In one study of heterosexual couples published in the Journal of Sexual Research, both women and men reported that their ideal duration of foreplay was 20 minutes. Most participants, however, reported spending an average of only about half that much time on foreplay. This neglected step in your sexual escapades can be the key to an even more explosive main course, though — whatever that may be. ("Main course" doesn't have to mean intercourse!)
To celebrate the build-up to whichever activity is the star attraction of your sexual encounters, we're sharing people's accounts of their favourite forms of foreplay. From oiled-up massages to dirty talk to PDA, these techniques set a sexy tone. They might even inspire you to up your own foreplay game. Light a massage candle and click through for the details; then, check back as we continue to update this story with fresh ideas.
