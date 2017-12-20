This Nail Trend Is Bonkers (But We Kinda Dig It)

In case you haven't been following bizarre beauty trends as closely as we have — and why would you, you've got us! — a new crop of outrageous manis has hit the beautysphere with full force. What is this trend you ask? Snow globe nails — and yes, it's pretty much exactly what you are picturing.
The domed creations are crafted with saran wrap, gel polish, tape, and incredible sand (for more detailed instructions, see here). The translucent orbs are filled with water or oil and a sprinkle of itty bitty floating accoutrements. The result is a veritable mini snow globe that can bring you joy through every swipe, text, and tap. (If you're wondering What the? and Why the? and Where can I get this done? we are right with you.)
Now, we can't say we'd try this manicure out for ourselves — it's a skill-level thing — but we will say that it's absolutely mesmerizing to watch. Seriously, take a gander through the hashtag #snowglobenails on Instagram and you'll find yourself stuck in a manicure black hole.
Ahead, check out a few of our favorite snow globe nail 'grams. What do you think of this trend? Tell us in the comments below.