This Nail Trend Is Bonkers (But We Kinda Dig It)

The domed creations are crafted with saran wrap, gel polish, tape, and incredible sand (for more detailed instructions, see here ). The translucent orbs are filled with water or oil and a sprinkle of itty bitty floating accoutrements. The result is a veritable mini snow globe that can bring you joy through every swipe, text, and tap. (If you're wondering What the? and Why the? and Where can I get this done? we are right with you.)