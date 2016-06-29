The Best Sex Positions From Behind

Sometimes, you're in the mood for slow, sweet, gaze-into-your-partner's-eyes sex. Other times, you're looking for something more physical. That's when sex from behind is especially hot.
Positions in which the giver — of a penis or a toy — is behind the receiver allow for deeper penetration than others. They also often lend the giver control over the pace, which can be a turn-on for everyone involved. Enter the book Moregasm: Babeland's Guide to Mind-Blowing Sex, a comprehensive roadmap to your best-ever sex life — by Babeland founders Clare Cavanah and Rachel Venning. The book offers info from birth control advice to BDSM pointers to illustrated sex positions, and here, we're featuring only the book's from-behind positions to give you focused inspiration for your next sexual adventure.
Try just one for a quickie, or try them all — and you'll agree that sometimes, the best approach is from behind. Click through to view the positions, to which we'll be adding regularly, then head to Babeland to snag your copy of Moregasm.
