Beyoncé Was Too Polite To Admit She Didn't Like Her Own Wedding Dress

We devote much of our time in the weddings space to writing about the difficulties of planning your big day. Among them: The stress that can arise from trying to make everyone — ahem, your mother — happy while remaining true to your own vision. This is especially true when it comes to choosing the perfect dress.
Well, if you've struggled with that, rest assured. You're in good company.
In an appearance on the Today show this week, Tina Knowles revealed that her superstar daughter, Beyoncé, was unhappy with the wedding dress that she wore for her 2008 nuptials to Jay Z. But why would Queen Bey, of all people, ever wear a dress she didn't absolutely adore? Well, it's simple: The gown was designed by her mom and, apparently, Bey didn't want to hurt Tina's feelings by admitting she wasn't into the style. In other words, she took one for the team.
It only became clear to Tina much later on, when, she says, Beyoncé mentioned that if her own daughter, Blue Ivy, ever ties the knot, Bey intends to let her choose her own dress. Maybe it was just an off-the-cuff remark, but it appears Tina got the hint.
Of course, it's all in the past and there are no hard feelings between the Knowles women. "Maybe she wasn't so excited about it at the time," Tina said on Today, adding, "She's a sweetheart." Indeed. And hey, if you ask us, Beyoncé looked positively stunning on her wedding day — just as she does literally every other day.
Check out the video, below, to see Bey in the now-infamous wedding gown.
