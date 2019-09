Kate Middleton basically looks like she steps out of a shampoo commercial every time she leaves the royal palace. My brief photo research for this story confirms this to be true. It's perfectly coiffed, has just the right amount of bounce, and her curls are fit for a princess (or a duchess, in her case).But her hair routine has been largely shrouded in mystery. What we do know is that it's all created by the magic hands of her hairdresser Richard Ward. He recently gave tips for his famous Chelsea Blowdry (which we can only assume Middleton has been getting from him for the past 10 years as a client). He divulged the tools and choice products he uses for the style — and the first step is straight out of a fairy tale.