8 Reasons You Should Be Cooking With Turmeric

Turmeric has quickly become classified as one of those magic superfoods — you know, the ones that you're always hearing about. This spice is basically the off the shoulder top of food fad. It's nothing new, but it's gaining serious traction these days.



Confession: I am a turmeric novice. Until recently, I wasn't sure what it tasted like, and how the hell I was supposed to use it in everything. But after doing some digging across the web and scouring trusted food blogs, I was surprised at how many recipes out there call for turmeric. Whether it's the headliner or simply a side-kick ingredient, the spice is a key player in many familiar (and downright delicious) dishes. With notes of ginger and orange, turmeric adds just the right hit of flavour to all kinds of recipes (even smoothies).



So read on if you want to join me (and the rest of the world) and give turmeric a try.