The brand first hit shelves in March 2014, and is currently carried in 80 stores throughout North America, including lingerie stores, indie womens' boutiques, and bedding purveyors, though the majority of sales come directly through Lusomé's site. Over a quarter of the brand's online sales are repeat customers (compared to an industry average of 10% or less); word-of-mouth is a huge way that women find out about the brand. The customer feedback is straight-up heartwarming: "A woman recently said she was so excited to receive her order. She had been saving for six months to buy a [sleep] set, after her best friend told her the clothing actually worked [for night sweats]," Little said; she then sent the customer two more items, gratis.



There are two or three U.S. brands addressing the same issue, Little explained, but the competition has a "very maternal or 'granny jammies' aesthetic," and primarily utilise "very unsophisticated" polyester-heavy fabrics. In the next five years, Little plans to expand into bedding and activewear; this fall, the brand will launch menswear, based on customer requests. Lingerie could also be in the cards, too. And while Little hasn't worked with any labels in the sportswear space yet, she could foresee licensing Lusomé's signature fabric for sporty uses down the line.