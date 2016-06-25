It’s hardly a secret that weddings are crazy expensive, even if you’re not the one getting married. But some costs are a little too out(rageous)-of-budget to be believed.
That was the case for this bridesmaid, who anonymously told her story of being asked to help pay for her friend’s $10,500 (£7,500) wedding gown.
The high school English teacher’s tale, shared with mamamia.com.au, is a terrifying account of friendship getting eaten alive by wedding planning. “At first, I thought Carol was just being a little overzealous,” the post reads. The bridesmaid, one of seven, was asked to help out on everything from finding makeup looks to table decorations.
When the bride sent her friend an email asking for wedding cake vendors — including contact details, price estimates, and how prestigious the baker was — by the end of the day, it was a warning sign. “I felt my blood start boiling. Was she serious?! I have a full-time job, for crying out loud,” the bridesmaid wrote.
But the worst was yet to come. After three weekends of group shopping, the bride found her dream dress. It cost more than twice her budget at £7,500. Like any good friends, her bridesmaids, including the anonymous author, urged her to splurge. With her friends’ reassurances, the bride decided to go for it.
Then, another email arrived. The message, sent to all the bridesmaids, was titled, “Bridesmaid dress contribution.” In it, the bride explained that because of the dress purchase, she and her fiancé were now seriously over their budget. She asked all the bridesmaids to pitch in £100 towards the cost of the gown.
The bridesmaid — who had already spent £385 for her own bridesmaid dress, not to mention the cost of the bridal shower, bachelorette, and the destination wedding itself — was understandably furious. “My bank account was already taking a battering from the wedding and now this?” the bridesmaid wrote. She didn’t respond, but over the next few days, at least three bridesmaids agreed to chip in.
The cautionary tale ends with our heroine wondering whether it’s time to bail on the wedding, or even the friendship. Unfortunately, there’s no follow up to let us know what happens next, but let this be a warning. Weddings are all fun and games until someone gets asked to pay for someone else’s dream. Then, weddings can turn into nightmares.
