Can you believe it's been two whole months since Lemonade premiered? Beyoncé released her visual album as an HBO special back in April.
And, if you were conscious at any point in the two weeks that followed, you'll remember that the world went crazy for it. People were in total awe of Queen Bey's daring and mesmerising creation — it was practically all the internet talked about. (Oh yeah, and you might recall that some over-enthusiastic members of the Beyhive launched a virtual hate campaign against Rachel Roy — believing she was the "Becky with the good hair;" a reference to the lyrics in the song).
On Wednesday, the star released the music video for the controversy-stirring track, which talks about infidelity. The riveting black-and-white video — and the first stand-alone clip from Lemonade stars the singer's good friend Serena Williams.
Last month, Williams told reporters about her experience filming the cameo. "I thought that particular song on the visual album was really a strong song, and it was also really fun at the same time," she said. "She told me that she just wants me to dance, like just be really free and just dance like nobody's looking and go all out." William's dancing is indeed free and beautiful, while Bey is badass. The whole thing is pretty fucking awesome.
