Bella Hadid's Mermaid-Blond Hair Is Straight-Up Magic

Without warning, the Instagram world got a supermodel-sister Freaky Friday moment. The typically brunette Bella Hadid Instagrammed a pic of herself sporting a bleach-and-tone with pinkish tips, while blond big sis Gigi showed up to host the Much Music Video Awards with an ultra-long, espresso-hued braid.
Blond Bella isn't actually that much of an anomaly. In fact, she was born that way, just like Gigi. The younger Hadid told Allure in March, "I just have a darker personality. And my sister being blond and me being brunette, it's a good separation." She even added that "it would be fun to go back, but I'm happy with my hair."
Alas, that was months ago, and apparently the blond bug bit Bella. Unfortunately, it won't last too long — turns out, the new strands were just for a photo shoot. Sam McKnight, the hairstylist responsible for the look, broke down his technique for us exclusively: "I customised the real-hair wig, which started off blond. First we did a salmon-pink dye, then brushed on pale, sugar-almond pink to the ends, finally painting darker roots. Bella loved it — we all did — but it wasn't quite right for the shoot, so sadly [it] didn't make it. But we vowed to do another shoot."
Once the wig is off, Bella will be back to being a brilliant brunette. For now, we're screenshotting the mermaid vibes for some new summer inspiration.
