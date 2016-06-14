Amber Heard Withdraws Spousal Support Request

The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp divorce saga took another twist as Heard withdrew her temporary spousal support request. Her original request had been for $50,000 (£35,000) per month, which the judge denied at the same time as granting her restraining order.
Though the request would have been addressed at a hearing held Friday, it is now no longer under issue.
Heard says she filed the motion because she thought it was standard operating procedure during a divorce, according to a document obtained by E! News. Heard writes that people have taken the request and twisted it to be "used against me to distract and divert the public away from the very serious real issue of domestic violence."
"In light of the coordinated false and negative media campaign falsely depicting my attempts to attain a CLETS Domestic Violence Restraining Order as being financially motivated, I am hereby withdrawing the request… for spousal support," Heard’s documents read. It is possible, however, for Heard to re-file the request for spousal support at a later date.
The news comes the same day that we learned the police were called to the former Heard-Depp residence regarding a dispute after Depp’s representatives tried to enter the residence.
