On Monday night, mourners from New York and around the world came together to honour and memorialise the victims of the Orlando shooting, and remind themselves that "love beats hate."



Refinery29 was at New York's historic Stonewall Inn as hundreds of people turned out to shine a light for the victims of early Sunday morning shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando that left 49 dead.



The crowd, packed tightly to hear the community and political leaders who spoke at the vigil, stretched for several city blocks. People leaned on fire escapes, climbed poles, and perched on frighteningly narrow building ledges to watch the vigil. Above the crowd, rainbow flags and transgender banners flew.



Attendees spoke of what the vigil meant to them. “We’re really here to say, ‘I see you. It’s not gone unnoticed, it’s not gone unheard,’” said Rosa Scheppers, 27. "It's just a testament that the world over is looking at us," she said.



Her friend Julie Kim, 25, said that she had felt shocked and devastated by the news of the shooting, but seeing the crowds that came to mourn and support each other was a positive thing. "I think it shows that there's more love than hate," she said. "People are going to stand together as a community to fight for what we believe in."