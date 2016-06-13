Still reeling over the heartbreak that was Rihanna's latest Fenty creeper drop, if you weren't able to snag a pair in the mere 35 minutes it took for the shoes to sell out? Don't worry, Bad Gal isn't leaving us completely hanging. Puma announced it would release a brand-new colourway of the trainer, the second style in the performer's footwear trio for the brand, this week.
We were first introduced to the grey trainer at Rihanna's Fenty fashion show in February. This silhouette is the only shoe in the Fenty trio that didn't fly off shelves within the first hour. That's not to say the trainer wasn't laced with the same sell-out sauce as the other styles, though: Of the original three colourways released — black, red, and white — only the latter remains in a handful of sizes.
You'll soon be able to add a grey trainer to your Fenty lust list. The new style is expected to drop on June 15. (Pro tip: Past collections have gone live at around 10:00 a.m., so you may want to set your alarms for then.) It'll retail for £140, like last time (a bit north of the Fenty creeper's £100 price point).
Unlike the creepers and furry slides in the Fenty collection, the trainer is actually built for performance. It's RiRi's Fenty-fied interpretation of a workout shoe. It features an Ariaprene upper for breathability, a mesh and TPU Kurim cage for support, and a rubber outsole for grip, according to the product description on Puma's website. The exaggerated tongue is just for fun (and for making statements, as RiRi is wont to do).
We're still holding out on those sneaker heels from the NYFW runway (yes, really), but this new drop will have to carry us over until the Fenty 4.0 is announced. Call it the Rihanna effect — we'll be setting up a calendar alert for Wednesday ASAP.
