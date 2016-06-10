Summer may technically be a few days away, but our brains are in full-on vacation mode. We think our sex lives should follow suit. Even if you don't have an actual trip in the works, warm weather and (hopefully) a lighter work schedule provide opportunities to inject vacation-style sex — relaxed, adventurous, and playful — into your daily life.
"When people get away from their everyday responsibilities, they can focus on their pleasurable needs, which include sexuality," sex therapist Sari Cooper has told Refinery29. "If they are able to 'unplug' from their smartphones...they can get back to being more creative, both in and out of the bedroom."
Stepping away from your phone is just one tactic for enjoying summer sex. Adding water is another — whether in a pool, hot tub, lake, ocean, or simply your shower. Pour yourself a glass of something cold and put on some Ella Fitzgerald. Then, click through for more ways to pursue your pleasure this season, whether you're travelling or enjoying the comfort of your own bed.
