

Your mother Anne Roiphe is a prolific feminist writer and essayist, have her values rubbed off on you?

My mother is an eccentric, quirky feminist who wouldn’t allow me to have dolls when I was a child. One day my grandfather gave me a Barbie beauty palace, which I was thrilled with – I thought it was the greatest thing ever. A few days later it mysteriously disappeared and when I asked my mother where it could be she said it was ‘lost’. When I watched TV she’d hector me; saying things like ‘girls shouldn’t grow up wanting to be cheerleaders!’ I definitely reacted against some of the more straightforward feminism I grew up with.



There were a number of occasions when my mother had written something outrageous that upset everyone. For example in December 1978 she wrote an article in the The New York Times about being a Jew who celebrates Christmas, in the UK that doesn’t seem a big deal but in America it was inflammatory. I remember walking into school the next day and the other kids giggled at me.



My family disinherited my mother because her novels gave such an honest portrayal of things, so I grew up with the idea that you should write whatever you think and I definitely internalised that. I obviously don’t have a fear of upsetting or offending people with my writing – that is definitely something I got from my mother.

