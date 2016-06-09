Back in the late '60s, young Evie is on the brink of a teenage rebellion that's been coming to a boil under her skin. School is out and she's dreading a summer of same old — namely, hanging poolside with a prudish friend. Seeing Suzanne's hair one day in Golden Gate Park breaks the spell of Evie's girlhood: In that moment, Evie realises there is another way to female, one that does not require asking for permission, and she begins to revel in a certain wild unpredictability. After a chance meeting at a convenience store with Suzanne and others from the crew, Evie begins her transformation from adolescence, uncovering her sexual power and desires, as well as her yearning to be a part of some sort of larger picture — though she's not sure which one. In time, she becomes entranced by life on the ranch, by the derelict beauty of the place, and the people who reside there.



Under that spell, Evie transmutes. Her skin pulled taught over her bones, she leaves her old life in the dust: She steals, she burgles, she seduces a young neighbour to get what she wants. She spends more and more time at the ranch, on the cusp of becoming an official member of the commune, ready to fully give herself over to the mission without truly understanding what that means — until one night, in the car with Russell's girls, careering down canyon roads, she is ousted. Suzanne demands that they pull over and shoves Evie out the door. That's where her journey with this family ends: in the cold dark, watching the glowing red taillights disappear in a dusty mist.



Of course, if you know anything about the Manson murders, you know what happens next: the bodies, the blood, the ritualistic writing on the wall. Despite the spareness of the language, the mere suggestion of the scene is disturbing enough. We know more about what Evie believed happened than what actually transpired that night, after the car full of furious, unbridled women (and one guy) reached its destination.



Yet, I craved more. I wanted it laid bare, so I could mentally match Cline's fictionalised Manson account and those police photos from the museum I can't unsee — of the place a pregnant Sharon Tate, not yet 27, was found stabbed to death on her living-room floor. Here is what I am trying to say: The Girls is fiction, but it also reveals something very authentic about the way some women are drawn to darkness.